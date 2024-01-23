RATE IT! Here's a FIRST! Check Out A CONVERTIBLE Tesla Model 3.

Agent001 submitted on 1/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:34:24 PM
Views : 692 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Rate it! Give us your opinion on this Model 3 convertible. Does it move you? Wait... A convertible Model 3?Not sure if I like it or not. pic.twitter.com/aLSAHcQOrU— Gavin Shoebridge (@KiwiEV) January 23, 2024
Wait... A convertible Model 3?Not sure if I like it or not. pic.twitter.com/aLSAHcQOrU— Gavin Shoebridge (@KiwiEV) January 23, 2024
Wait... A convertible Model 3?Not sure if I like it or not. pic.twitter.com/aLSAHcQOrU
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news