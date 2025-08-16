RATE IT! Maybach s680 Edition Emerald Isle. Limited Edition Of 25. THANK GOD!

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle, unveiled at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week, is a breathtaking tribute to California’s Central Coast, limited to just 25 units exclusively for the U.S. market. This ultra-luxury sedan epitomizes Maybach’s legacy of craftsmanship, blending coastal inspiration with cutting-edge engineering. Its exterior features a striking two-tone MANUFAKTUR paint scheme, pairing Mid Ireland Green Metallic, evoking Monterey’s cypress trees, with Moonlight White Metallic, reminiscent of Pebble Beach’s pristine sands. Chrome accents and 21-inch Maybach Exclusive Champagne Flute Multi-Spoke Forged wheels enhance its regal presence.

Inside, the cabin is a sanctuary of opulence, swathed in hand-stitched MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Light Brown Nappa leather across seats, consoles, and even comfort pillows. A quilted Black Nappa leather headliner, Black Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines trim, and silver chrome accents create a refined contrast. An “Edition Emerald Isle 1 of 25” badge with a floral Maybach design underscores its exclusivity, complemented by bespoke door sills and high-pile mats with embroidered logos. The Executive Rear Seat Package Plus offers a first-class four-seat configuration, complete with a refrigerated compartment and Maybach champagne flutes. A custom hand-poured fragrance, infused with cedarwood, cypress, and sea salt, fills the cabin via the Air Balance system, capturing the coastal essence.





Powered by a handcrafted 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine, delivering 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, it ensures seamless performance. The AIRMATIC suspension guarantees a smooth ride. Each vehicle comes with a handcrafted gift box in matching leather, housing two keys and an extra fragrance bottle. Available in fall 2025, this masterpiece redefines automotive luxury.



















And after that is all said, what a HIDEOUS looking edition. Nice interior but the exterior treatment is GALACTICALLY bad.







And after that is all said, what a HIDEOUS looking edition. Nice interior but the exterior treatment is GALACTICALLY bad. Discuss





