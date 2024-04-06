RATE IT! New BMW 1-Series Launches. STUD Or DUD?

The new BMW 1 Series, announced today, has made some significant changes that are bound to stir up conversations among car enthusiasts. Gone are the diesel engines and manual gearboxes, a move that might leave some traditionalists scratching their heads. But let's not dwell on the past, shall we?



Instead, let's focus on the new tech-filled 1 Series. The design is certainly eye-catching, with a quirky grille that's bound to be a conversation starter. The interior has also been given a makeover, with the iDrive rotary knob and most buttons being dropped. This could be a blessing or a curse, depending on your preference for tactile controls versus a sleek, minimalist design.



The new 1 Series is also longer and taller than its predecessor, which could mean more space for passengers and cargo. However, the boot size remains the same, so don't expect to fit any more suitcases in there.



The engine options have been reduced to just two, a three-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine. The lack of diesel options might disappoint some, but the move towards petrol and mild hybrid technology could be seen as a step towards a greener future.



Overall, the new BMW 1 Series is a bold step forward in terms of design and technology. It might not please everyone, but it certainly makes a statement.





