Agent001 submitted on 9/21/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:22:47 PM
Views : 618 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
RATE IT!2026 Model S Plaid finished in the ALL-NEW Frost Blue Metallic paint, upgraded with our 22-inch UP Forged CYBRHEX wheel and lowered to perfection with our Model S/X lowering bracket ?? pic.twitter.com/huHSuK20d1— UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) September 21, 2025
2026 Model S Plaid finished in the ALL-NEW Frost Blue Metallic paint, upgraded with our 22-inch UP Forged CYBRHEX wheel and lowered to perfection with our Model S/X lowering bracket ?? pic.twitter.com/huHSuK20d1— UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) September 21, 2025
2026 Model S Plaid finished in the ALL-NEW Frost Blue Metallic paint, upgraded with our 22-inch UP Forged CYBRHEX wheel and lowered to perfection with our Model S/X lowering bracket ?? pic.twitter.com/huHSuK20d1
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news