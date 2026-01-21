RATE IT! RATE IT! Tesla's Camp Mode: Genius innovation or overrated gimmick?

Tesla's Camp Mode has been turning heads since its debut in the 2019 Holiday Update, transforming electric vehicles into cozy overnight havens. Activated via the climate control screen or Tesla app, this feature keeps the cabin at a comfortable temperature, maintains ventilation, powers USB ports and 12V outlets, and even leaves the touchscreen active for entertainment—all while sipping battery power efficiently. Real-world tests show it consumes about 1% of battery per hour, often totaling 5-15% overnight depending on conditions.



Imagine pulling into a scenic spot after a long drive: fold down the seats, engage Camp Mode, and you're set for a night under the stars without freezing or sweltering. Users rave about its practicality—one owner survived a brutal heatwave by turning their Model Y into a "luxury survival bunker," sleeping comfortably for a week with AC blasting and shows streaming. Another relies on it for 10 days a month, calling it a key purchase reason. It's not just for adventurers; it's a lifesaver for road trips, emergencies, or even waiting out power outages.



But is Camp Mode essential or just a gimmick? On the plus side, it promotes sustainable camping with zero emissions, enhances EV versatility, and sets a benchmark for comfort in battery-powered vehicles. Critics might argue it's niche—battery drain could strand you if not monitored, and traditional campers prefer tents. Yet, with EVs booming, this feature elevates the ownership experience, making long-haul travel more appealing.



Should other automakers adopt similar tech? I



What do you think, AutoSpies readers? Rate Tesla's Camp Mode on a scale of 1-10 (10 being must-have). Is it a revolutionary feature every car should have, or just a clever gimmick? Share your experiences and votes in the comments below or tag us on X—we'd love to hear!











Camp Mode turns your Tesla into a hotel on wheels pic.twitter.com/gnTyaGMiBi — Tesla (@Tesla) January 21, 2026



