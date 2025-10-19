RATE IT! SPIED! New Ford Capri SUV Caught On Road. And Is It BETTER Or WORSE Looking Than The Mustang Mach-e?

Ford’s Capri nameplate, a 1970s icon cherished for its sleek fastback charm, has returned as a 2025 all-electric crossover SUV, igniting both excitement and purist ire. Built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform—shared with the ID.5 and Ford’s Explorer—this 4,634mm-long, coupe-styled EV trades retro roots for modern practicality, leaving some enthusiasts fuming over the departure from its two-door heritage.



The Capri offers a 52kWh battery for rear-wheel-drive models (250 miles WLTP range) or a 77kWh pack stretching to 389 miles. Power spans 168bhp (0-62mph in 8.7 seconds) to a potent 335bhp all-wheel-drive setup with 501lb-ft torque, hitting 62mph in 5.3 seconds. Charging is solid, with a 10-80% top-up in 28 minutes at 150kW. Purists, however, scoff at the SUV silhouette, branding it a betrayal of the Capri’s sporty soul.



Inside, a 14.6-inch SYNC 5 touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and 572-litre boot (1,510 litres folded) impress in Select (£42,075) or Premium (£46,175) trims. Handling shines with fluid dynamics, outpacing rivals like the Kia EV6, though efficiency (3.8mi/kWh) lags slightly. At £56,175 for top models, it faces Tesla Model Y pressure. While nostalgic design cues like sculpted haunches nod to the past, purists lament the Capri’s electrified, four-door reinvention, yearning for a true coupe revival.



Here is one of the first ones SPIED on road.



First one I’ve seen in the wild & It’s a no from me #ford #capri ?? pic.twitter.com/BZz8ZgbUSv — John Taylor (@XJRT1964) October 18, 2025



