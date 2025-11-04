RATE IT! Tesla Cybertruck Long Range RWD: Key Features MISSING In Action And Is the Price Right?

Tesla’s new Cybertruck Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), priced at $69,990 ($62,490 after a $7,500 federal tax credit), aims to make the electric pickup more accessible. Boasting a 350-mile range (362 with an optional soft tonneau cover), 7,500-pound towing capacity, and a 0-60 mph sprint in 6.2 seconds, it’s a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers. However, compared to the higher-spec All-Wheel Drive (AWD) at $79,990 and the tri-motor Cyberbeast at $99,990, the RWD model sacrifices several premium features. Let’s break down what’s missing and ask if the pricing hits the mark.



First, the RWD lacks air suspension, relying instead on adaptive coil springs, which compromises ride quality and off-road versatility. The AWD and Cyberbeast offer adjustable air suspension with up to 17 inches of ground clearance, ideal for rugged terrain. Second, the RWD skips four-wheel steering, a feature that enhances maneuverability in tight spaces on higher trims. Third, the interior takes a hit: textile seats replace premium ventilated ones, and the rear touchscreen is gone, limiting passenger entertainment. The audio system drops from 15 speakers to just seven, losing active noise cancellation for a less immersive experience.



Functionality suffers too. The RWD omits the powered tonneau cover (a $750 soft cover is optional), bed power outlets, and a rear light bar, reducing utility and style. It also misses the HEPA filter and Bio-Weapon Defense Mode, features that add flair to the AWD and Cyberbeast. Towing and payload are lower—7,500 and 2,006 pounds versus 11,000 and 2,500 pounds on higher trims.



For $10,000 less than the AWD, the RWD’s longer range is a plus, but the stripped-down features raise questions about value. Is the trade-off worth it, or should Tesla have priced it closer to $55,000, as some fans suggest?



What do you think? Rate the Cybertruck Long Range RWD’s pricing and share your thoughts in the comments!







