RATE IT! YESTERDAY It Was Audi. Today, Let's Discuss The 2025 Cadillac Escalade Interior.

The new Cadillac Escalade interior for 2025 is a stunning upgrade from its predecessor, featuring a jaw-dropping 55-inch curved display that spans the entire width of the dashboard. This massive screen is split into two sections, with a 35-inch driver display and a 20-inch front passenger display. The design is inspired by the Cadillac Escalade IQ and Celestiq models, creating a luxurious and modern feel.



In addition to the impressive display, the interior also boasts a new steering wheel design, a column-mounted shifter, and a 128-color ambient lighting system. The Escalade offers seating for up to eight passengers, with a power folding third row that folds flat for additional storage. The AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system is standard, with an available AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker system, which increases to 40 speakers with the Executive Second Row package.



The 2025 Escalade also features an available power open-and-close exterior door entry system, which is standard on Platinum and V-Series trims. The driver's door can power open as you approach with the key in your pocket, and then close itself simply by tapping the brake pedal.















The 2025 Escalade is available in three new exterior colors, including Aegean Stone, Latte Metallic, and Deep Sea Metallic. It also features massive 24-inch wheels, which are the largest wheels ever offered on an Escalade.



Overall, the new Cadillac Escalade interior for 2025 is a significant upgrade, with a stunning display, luxurious features, and advanced technology that sets it apart from its competitors.



We showed Audi last night and reviews were mixed. Does THIS interior impress or depress you?





