RATE MY FACE! 2024-25 KIA Sorento Refresh. BEST Looking Face In The Segment And Even Better Looking Than TELLURIDE?

The 2024 Sorento is on sale now in LX, S, EX, SX, and SX-P trims, with the X-Line available on EX and above and X-Pro on SX-P. The electrified Sorento Hybrid and PHEV models are anticipated to hit dealerships later this year as 2025 models



A Powerful and Assertive SUV Image



The Sorento’s confident stance was achieved by combining Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy with the concept of “Bold for Nature.” The upright front hood and squared off edges are reminiscent of the award-winning Telluride, with its distinctive amber daytime running lights reimagined on the Sorento for a sleek and modern aesthetic. Around back, vertical taillamps are unmistakably Telluride. From the EV9’s playbook, the Sorento boasts a broad and rectangular front grille, complemented by vertically stacked LED projector headlamps that emphasize the front end. The constellation inspired Star Map lighting elements in the front and rear lend the Sorento a futuristic edge, while the front and lower bumpers incorporate a wider cosmetic skid plate for extra rugged appeal. Within the cabin, horizontal features such as the air vents and controls give the interior a streamlined and modern aesthetic, creating a sense of openness. At the heart of the interior’s transformation is a panoramic curved display that integrates dual 12.3-inch screens (panoramic panel with 4.3-inch TFT and 12.3-inch screen is standard). Borrowed from the Telluride and Sportage, the Sorento’s exterior color options now include Midnight Lake Blue and Dawning Red. In the hybrid and PHEV versions scheduled later this year, an available lush Dust Blue interior color palette provides a relaxed and inviting ambiance.



For Outdoor Aficionados: X-Line and X-Pro?The X-Line continues to add an extra dose of rugged flair with a center-locking differential, bridge-type roof rack4, X-Line front and rear bumpers with a molded-in cosmetic skid plate, a unique gloss-black front grille and 20-inch gloss black wheels.























X-Line emblems appear on the exterior and inside, and available Syntex-trimmed seatbacks are embossed with the X-Line logo.



For those seeking greater adventures, the X-Pro scales up its capability with standard 17-inch wheels offering a larger tire sidewall for standard BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, a set-up designed for tackling more challenging trails. With increased towing capacity up to 4,500 lbs., the X-Pro can tow1 a variety of travel trailers for an elevated camping adventure. X-Pro emblems inside and out signal the SUV’s presence.



In response to the growing popularity of earth-toned elements in SUVs, both X-Line and X-Pro offer rich interior color combinations in new Olive Brown and Sage hues. A matte, open pore simulated wood garnish completes the overall premium feel inside the cabin. On the outside, an alluring Jungle Green color is available, as well as a unique Roadrider Brown inspired by the custom 2022 Sorento PHEV that competed in the 2021 Rebelle Rally.



Next-Gen Technology for the Digital Age ?The Sorento is the most recent Kia to offer the brand’s next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system. This advanced system processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls conveniently accessible with a swipe on the screen. As part of the new system, the Sorento is now equipped to receive over-the-air5 updates. USB-C ports conveniently located throughout the cabin help ensure compatible mobile devices stay charged for passengers in all three rows. Wireless Android Auto6 and Apple CarPlay7 are standard on all trims.



Adding to the list of technology upgrades is the available advanced ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2.08, which allows customers to use their compatible Apple and Samsung smart devices or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive the Sorento. This advanced technology allows the driver to lock, unlock and drive the Sorento without having to hold their smartphone. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices.



Kia’s roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems9 features 10 standard ADAS features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)10, which has been upgraded to help detect pedestrians, cyclists in front of the vehicle, and oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT), and is designed to help prevent collisions with them under certain circumstances. Other standard staples to the ADAS suite include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA)11.



Notable features added to the 2024 Sorento include Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning12 (SCC-ML), which is designed to adapt to and match the driver’s driving style with certain inputs like accelerating and braking patterns. Available Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2)13 with automatic lane change is a driver convenience system that can help maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions. Other available features include Digital Camera Mirror14 ® and Surround-View Monitor (SVM)15, which is designed to provide a wider picture in reversing and parking scenarios, using cameras around the Sorento to display a 360-degree view.



Consistent Performance ?The Sorento, available in front wheel drive or all-wheel drive, maintains its composed ride and performance. The LX and S trims come standard with the 2.5-liter I-4 GDI engine that produces 191 horsepower and 181 lb.-ft. of torque, matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Upper trims including the X-Line and X-Pro deliver a power boost with 281 horses and 311 lb.-ft. of torque via a 2.5-liter turbocharged I-4 GDI matched to an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DCT).



Available on certain trims and standard on the X-Line and X-Pro, active on-demand all-wheel drive16 is designed to provide enhanced driving performance in a variety of circumstances, with a center locking differential that can split power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. Torque vectoring16 designed to increase traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power, enhancing stability in corners, and giving the vehicle more precise handling dynamics.



The interior is pretty nice as well...







What's your call?



Is it the BEST looking face in the segment and even BETTER than the Telluride?



Discuss....





