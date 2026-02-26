RATE THE 2027 Telluride Hybrid Pricing: Worth the $2,700 Premium Over Gas Model?

Kia America has unveiled pricing for the highly anticipated first-ever 2027 Telluride Hybrid (HEV), a three-row SUV that blends impressive performance, advanced efficiency, and family-friendly practicality. Announced on February 26, 2026, from Irvine, California, the model starts at an accessible $46,490 MSRP for the EX FWD trim (excluding destination charges of $1,545), positioning it under $47,000 and making hybrid power more attainable in the popular midsize SUV segment.



The heart of the 2027 Telluride HEV is a sophisticated 2.5-liter turbo-hybrid powertrain, pairing a turbocharged gasoline engine with a 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motors. This setup delivers a robust 329 horsepower and 339 lb.-ft. of torque—a significant boost of up to 38 hp and 77 lb.-ft. over the previous non-hybrid Telluride's output. Power flows through a 6-speed automatic transmission, with front-wheel drive (FWD) standard on lower trims and all-wheel drive (AWD) available. The hybrid achieves an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined on the EX FWD model, offering an impressive total driving range of around 637 miles.



The new generation Telluride features larger dimensions than its predecessor, translating to enhanced first- and second-row headroom, easier third-row access, and expanded cargo capacity. It maintains a standard 4,500-lb. towing capacity, with an available self-leveling rear suspension for better load handling. Kia equips the HEV with electric-Vehicle Motion Control (e-VMC), which enhances handling, stability, and ride smoothness by integrating brake and motor controls for a refined, quiet driving experience.



Available in EX, SX, X-Line SX, SX-Prestige, and X-Line SX-Prestige trims, pricing includes:



* EX FWD: $46,490

* EX AWD: $48,490

* SX FWD: $51,490

* X-Line SX AWD: $54,490

* SX-Prestige AWD: $56,590

* X-Line SX-Prestige AWD: $57,590



Eric Watson, VP of Sales at Kia America, praised the Telluride HEV as hitting the "sweet spot" for buyers, combining cutting-edge tech, spacious seven-passenger seating (or more in some configurations), and standout efficiency to set a new benchmark in the three-row SUV class.



This hybrid variant arrives as Kia expands its electrified lineup, building on the Telluride's reputation for value, style, and versatility in a competitive market.



