RATE THEM! TRUMP or BIDEN - Who Will Steer The Car Business And Workers to Success BETTER, In 2025 and Beyond?

Tonight both Donald Trump and Joe Biden won the New Hampshire primary.



So as election season begins let's get the cards on the table.



As we look ahead to the future of the automotive industry in 2025 and beyond, a significant question arises: who would be the better President for the car business and workers, Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Both leaders have distinct views and policies that could greatly impact the automotive landscape.



Donald Trump's approach to the industry has been focused on deregulation and promoting domestic manufacturing, which could potentially lead to more jobs and a stronger American presence in the global market. On the other hand, Joe Biden has shown a commitment to clean energy and environmentally-friendly initiatives, which could push the industry towards a more sustainable future.



Considering the various factors and potential outcomes, it's crucial to consider which President would better serve the car business and its workers. As we ponder this question, we invite you to share your thoughts and opinions. Who do you think would be the better President for the automotive industry in 2025 and beyond, and why?





