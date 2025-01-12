RATE THIS SNOW RECOVERY! Subaru Driver Auditions for the Winter X Games: Nailed the Triple Spin, Stuck the Landing –Would Slide Again!

Winter driving on Colorado’s I-70 is unforgiving: one wrong move and you’re sliding toward the guardrail (or worse). This dashcam clip perfectly captures that heart-stop moment when a Subaru driver changes lanes in heavy snow, catches an edge, and sends the car spinning off the roadway before miraculously threading its way back onto the pavement. Was it AWD magic, sheer luck, or a skilled recovery? Watch the full sequence and decide for yourself.

