RATE The SIZE And The COVERAGE Of The Rear Window Wiper On The Chevy Blazer EV.

When it comes to the Chevy Blazer EV, one can't help but laugh at the audacity of its rear wiper. This tiny excuse for a visibility aid seems more like an afterthought than a functional component. Picture this: you're driving down a rain-drenched highway, and all you've got to fend off the deluge on your back window is a wiper the size of a toddler's toothbrush.



The coverage? It's as if someone took a pencil and drew a single, narrow line across the glass, leaving the rest of the rear window to fend for itself. You can almost hear the wiper's pathetic swish-swash, managing to clear just enough space for you to see - oh wait, no you can't. In the slightest drizzle, your visibility is reduced to a game of "guess who's behind you," where the answer is invariably "a big blind spot."



Imagine trying to reverse in this electric beast during a snowstorm or a downpour. It's not just a challenge; it's an exercise in frustration, akin to trying to see through a steamed-up shower door with just your pinky finger. So, dear readers, ponder this: how would you rate the size and coverage of the Chevy Blazer EV's rear wiper? From 1 to "I need a periscope," where does this minuscule marvel fall?



Take a look at the photo and RATE IT and comment...





















