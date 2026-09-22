RAV UP YOUR ENGINES! NISSAN Shows NEW 2027 ROGUE!

Nissan presented the 2027 Rogue as an all-new generation. In marketing terms, that is fair: the compact SUV has a new face, a refreshed cabin, and, most importantly, the brand’s e-POWER series hybrid. Look closer, though, and the leap is more restyle than revolution.



The 106.5-inch wheelbase is unchanged, and the vehicle still sits on the familiar CMF-CD architecture that underpins the outgoing model. The redesign is real enough at the surface. Up front, a hexagonal honeycomb grille is integrated with new LED headlamps and signature running lights that echo the latest Leaf. The body looks wider and more athletic despite nearly identical overall dimensions—183.1 inches long, 72.8 inches wide, and 67.7 inches tall. At the rear, a full-width LED taillight bar and a cleaner liftgate complete the update. Inside, dual 12.3-inch screens, a switch-style shifter, physical climate controls, and more carefully chosen materials lift the cabin well above the previous Rogue. What has not changed is the packaging. Rear legroom, cargo volume, and the basic five-seat layout remain in the same neighborhood as today’s SUV. That continuity is not a flaw for families who already like the Rogue’s size; it does undercut the “all-new generation” language. A deep restyling on a carryover platform is a common industry move when an automaker needs fresh looks and a new powertrain without the cost of a clean-sheet chassis.



The real story is the drivetrain. Dual electric motors drive the wheels while a 1.5-liter turbo triple acts only as a generator. Combined output is 225 horsepower, with manufacturer estimates of 40/36/38 mpg. That system, not the sheet metal, is what makes the 2027 Rogue Hybrid a different product from the gas-only model that will continue on the old body for another year.



Buyers will see a sharper, quieter, more efficient Rogue. They will not see a larger, roomier, or fundamentally re-engineered one. New lights, a new grille, and a new interior do a lot of visual work. The same wheelbase and platform explain why the transformation still feels like a thorough restyle rather than a full generational break.







Nissan presented the 2027 Rogue as an all-new generation. The redesign features new lights, grille, interior. However, it is nothing different from a deep restyling. The 2027 Rogue features the same wheelbase dimension and the same platform as the current model#nissanrogue pic.twitter.com/thzBdraguu — Car Industry Analysis (@lovecarindustry) September 22, 2026



