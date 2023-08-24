READ THE MANUAL: More Tesla Drivers Complain Of Being Helplessly Locked In Vehicles Despite Not Knowing Manual Release Was Inches Away

A handful of Tesla drivers are alleging that their vehicles have locked them inside after running out of power. Tacking more parties onto an alarming report from late last year, Insider claims that “numerous” Tesla owners have gotten trapped inside their cars following unexpected battery issues. Tesla itself has yet to comment. The first person to publicly share his experience with this issue was Tom Exton, who runs the 245,000-subscriber YouTube channel TGE TV. In a tweet posted on Dec. 8, 2022, Exton said his “new fully charged car just cut out on the motorway” and that he “had to use emergency door release to get out, which somehow broke the driver's window.” Exton went on to explain that he’d been driving for roughly 15 minutes when his Model Y—which was supposed to have more than 200 miles of range remaining—alerted that it would be shutting down. Exton pulled over just before the vehicle died. With the power gone, he couldn’t open the door to exit.



Read Article