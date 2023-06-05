READER QUESTION: Does The Color Discourage The Masses Or Attract The Few Who Want Something Different?

Posted for reader Jeff Gall. And note to Jeff...when you post you need to add a photo. We can't approve articles without photos.



With that, Jeff has an inquiring mind and wants to know.



Here’s a question for all of you. A BMW 750i with relatively low miles for a 5 year old car. In this sporty shade of green, it’s clearly not the color most would want to drive daily. Because of this, I expect many would not be interested, driving the value down. However, there is likely a small group out there that may want something very different. Would that small group who are interested drive the price up, given the limited opportunities out there to buy something like this? What do you say. How much does it go for?



Auction info at the link...







Read Article