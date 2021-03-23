REAL LIFE PHOTOS: 2021 Corvette In Accelerate Yellow. Is It SICK Or SKANK?

We're very fortunate to get to review a lot of cool vehicles.



Each week when the next one shows up, it's an exciting time.



So today they were picking up the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Platinum and the car they came down in was the 2021 Corvette in ACCELERATE YELLOW.



WOW, was it bold! So I had to shoot a few quick shots before they left.



The interior color combo is dubbed Strike Yellow/Sky Cool Gray, and brings both light and dark accents to the 2021 Corvette’s cabin. As we see in this image, black can be found in the dash, center console, and seat headrests, while Sky Cool Gray offsets the dash and seat inserts. Strike Yellow is added to the mix for the seat belts, seat side bolster accents, the top center marker on the steering wheel, and seat accent stitching.



Take a look and tell us if you were ordering one/own one would you/did you consider this or is it TOO out there for your taste?





































