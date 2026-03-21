RECALL ALERT! Bet You've NEVER Seen A Car Recalled For THIS! ESPECIALLY, A Ferrari!

Ferrari North America is recalling 80 examples of the 2025-2026 12Cilindri because—wait for it—the rear and side windows are simply too dark for U.S. roads.



The NHTSA recall (campaign 26V152) states that the affected grand tourers were equipped with European privacy glass featuring less than the mandated 70% light transmittance. This violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 205, “Glazing Materials,” which ensures drivers maintain adequate outward visibility. An internal production mistake at Maranello led to the wrong window specification being installed on U.S.-market vehicles.



The 12Cilindri, Ferrari’s front-engine V12 flagship priced from around $466,000, boasts an 819-horsepower 6.5-liter naturally aspirated engine capable of propelling it to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. No crashes or injuries have been reported.



The remedy is straightforward: Ferrari dealers will replace the offending dark glass with compliant transparent windows at no cost to owners. While far from the most dangerous recall in history, the story has entertained car enthusiasts across the internet. It serves as a quirky reminder that even the prancing horse must bow to American bureaucracy—sometimes over something as simple as window tint. In the world of ultra-luxury automobiles, this might be the most “first world problem” safety issue yet.



