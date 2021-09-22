RECALL ALERT: FIRST The BOLT, Now the Mustang Mach-E. And For The SAME Problem They MOCKED Tesla For!

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E models in Canada due to defective panoramic sunroofs.



The defect: in affected vehicles, the glass panel of the panoramic sunroof may not be properly attached.



The hazards: in affected vehicles, the glass portion of the panoramic sunroof could become loose and separate from the vehicle.



Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.



Components: panoramic sunroof glass.



Affected vehicles: select 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E models produced at the Ford Cuautitlan Assembly Plant.



Number of vehicles affected: 1,812 vehicles.



The fix: dealers will clean and install additional adhesive to the panoramic roof glass.



It's certainly a frustrating incident as Ford tries to make headway in EV's.









Read Article