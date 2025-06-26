RED ALERT! GOVERNOR GASHOLE? CA’s Energy Collapse: $12 Gas and Rationing to Cripple State LEAKED From Close-Door Meeting!

California’s energy woes are escalating, with gas prices potentially soaring to $10-$12 per gallon and rationing on the horizon. A recent post by Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego City Councilmember, revealed a dire warning from a closed-door legislative briefing: the state’s oil industry is teetering on collapse, compounded by a looming pipeline shutdown. This follows reports of two major refinery closures, including Phillips 66’s Wilmington complex, slashing crude oil capacity by over 8%.



Critics point to stringent environmental policies under Governor Gavin Newsom as a key driver. The Low Carbon Fuel Standard and other regulations have made it increasingly difficult for refineries to operate profitably, prompting closures. As refining capacity dwindles—potentially by 20% within a year—California will rely more on imported oil, raising costs and emissions. The result? Skyrocketing prices at the pump and potential fuel shortages that could disrupt daily life.

While state officials argue these policies combat climate change, many Californians feel squeezed. Gas prices already hover near $5-$6 in some areas, and $10-$12 could cripple commuters, small businesses, and families. Rationing would further exacerbate economic strain.



Is enough enough with this nonsense? What should the people of California do? Should they demand policy reversals, push for energy diversification, or hold leaders accountable at the ballot box? Share your thoughts—California’s future depends on it.











