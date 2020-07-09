REDNECK Nürburgring? Man Drives New Audi 187 MPH THROUGH A Construction Zone! PEOPLE!

The man told a firefighter at the scene that he had just purchased an Audi RS7 on Saturday and was heading to Myrtle Beach to "show it off.

" The driver is from Maryland.

According to Motor Authority, the Audi can reach a top speed of 190 mph if people purchase an upgraded package. Audi advertises that the car can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

The driver is facing charges of speeding in a work zone, failure to stop for blue lights and siren and fleeing to elude arrest. He was being held at the Johnston County jail under a $125,000 bond.


User Comments

jtz7

Play stupid games win stupid prizes.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2020 5:33:44 PM   

MDarringer

#AudiDriver

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2020 6:01:21 PM   

