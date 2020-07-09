REDNECK Nürburgring? Man Drives New Audi 187 MPH THROUGH A Construction Zone! PEOPLE!

The man told a firefighter at the scene that he had just purchased an Audi RS7 on Saturday and was heading to Myrtle Beach to "show it off. " The driver is from Maryland.



According to Motor Authority, the Audi can reach a top speed of 190 mph if people purchase an upgraded package. Audi advertises that the car can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.



The driver is facing charges of speeding in a work zone, failure to stop for blue lights and siren and fleeing to elude arrest. He was being held at the Johnston County jail under a $125,000 bond.





