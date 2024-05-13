REFRESHING! New KIA EV6 Breaks Out. Nice Product, Overpriced?

Kia has recently unveiled the refreshed version of their popular EV6 model, introducing a range of enhancements aimed at improving both performance and user experience. Key updates include a 4% increase in range, achieved through the integration of a larger 84 kWh battery, up from the previous 77.4 kWh. The EV6 now also supports 350kW fast charging, significantly reducing the time required to recharge the vehicle.



In terms of design and technology, the refreshed EV6 features a redesigned steering wheel with a built-in fingerprint reader. This innovative addition allows registered drivers to start the vehicle without the need for a physical key. The interior also boasts a curved digital instrument cluster and infotainment display, providing a sleek and modern aesthetic. Further enhancements include a digital rear-view mirror and an improved head-up display, which together offer enhanced visibility and convenience for the driver.



The EV6's performance has been further refined with modified dampers to improve ride comfort and a strengthened body to enhance safety. Additionally, the vehicle now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless integration of smartphone functionality.



While specific details regarding the North American version of the refreshed EV6 have yet to be released, more information is expected in the coming weeks. The U.S. market can anticipate deliveries starting in late 2024, marking an exciting new chapter for Kia's electric vehicle lineup.











