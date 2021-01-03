REGULATIONS GONE WILD! Letting Dogs Ride in Pickup Truck Bed May Be Illegal Soon In Utah. Is YOUR State NEXT?

The state of Utah is about to consider legislation to make it illegal to let your dog(s) ride in the bed of a pickup truck. One impetus for the bill is the outrage that was created when the Utah Humane Society video (below) of a dog standing on a truck zooming down the highway went viral. Unrestrained dogs can be tossed around in the bed or fall off while the truck is moving—a problem with an easy solution, but even easy may be too hard for people used to the practice. Still, if the American Humane organization's claim—that 100,000 dogs die each year from riding in pickup-truck beds—is anywhere near reality, it's a serious problem.





Read Article