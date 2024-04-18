REMEMBER WHEN? YEAH, MOTOR TREND REALLY Said This About Tesla. They Should Have Their License Suspended For THIS DUMBASSERY.

Oh dear, Motor Trend, you've really outdone yourself this time!



Your "Tesla Model Y vs. Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Comparison" article is a prime example of how to make a flashy entrance into the realm of automotive journalism, only to trip over your own shoelaces.



First off, the title: "A Flashy Threat to Tesla's Dominance." I mean, really? The Fisker Ocean? It's like saying a Chihuahua is a threat to a Great Dane's dominance in the dog park. Sure, it's cute and all, but we all know who's going to be the top dog in the end.



But the real kicker is the lack of depth in the analysis. It's like they skimmed the surface of a pool, but never bothered to dive in and explore the depths. Where's the mention of the Model Y's Supercharger network, or the Ocean's SolarSky technology? These are important factors that could sway a potential buyer, but they're nowhere to be found in the article. It's like trying to paint a masterpiece with a single brush stroke - it's just not going to cut it.



Motor Trend, I think it's time to go back to the drawing board because lately you’re just being the punchline of a joke in the automotive community.



What’s next. You choose the Ocean as your CAR OF THE YEAR?













