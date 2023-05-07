RENDERED SIMULATION: WATCH! SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST SUV's In A REAR-END CRASH. Does It BUCK A BRONCO?

Agent001 submitted on 7/5/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:59:39 AM
Views : 370 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Who knows if the reaction would be the same in real life but check out this SUV crash simulation of some of the most popular models...30mph Rear-End Test (SUV Edition)RIP Ford Bronco… pic.twitter.com/yTYDoTgBcH— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 4, 2023
30mph Rear-End Test (SUV Edition)RIP Ford Bronco… pic.twitter.com/yTYDoTgBcH— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 4, 2023
30mph Rear-End Test (SUV Edition)RIP Ford Bronco… pic.twitter.com/yTYDoTgBcH
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news