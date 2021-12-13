RENDERED SPECULATION: Did This Photoshopper Actually FIX The Hideous Look Of The BMW Concept M?

Agent001 submitted on 12/13/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:54 PM

Views : 516 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

New BMW XM rendering in production form based on the latest spy photos.

Did this Russian photoshopper actually FIX the hideous look and make it palatable?

Discuss...






RENDERED SPECULATION: Did This Photoshopper Actually FIX The Hideous Look Of The BMW Concept M?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)