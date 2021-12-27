RENDERED SPECULATION: IF Tesla Built THIS, Would They Come?

Agent001 submitted on 12/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:55:29 PM
If Tesla built this concept would it sell and would YOU have interest?Tesla Model Q concept ???@Tesla @elonmusk??: sugardesign_1 pic.twitter.com/0jEyK23WaA— Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) December 27, 2021
