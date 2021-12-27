RENDERED SPECULATION: IF Tesla Built THIS, Would They Come?

Agent001 submitted on 12/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:55:29 PM

Views : 64 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If Tesla built this concept would it sell and would YOU have interest?




RENDERED SPECULATION: IF Tesla Built THIS, Would They Come?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)