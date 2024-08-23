RENDERED SPECULATION! IF The Refreshed Tesla Model Y Looks Like THIS, Is It ENOUGH?

Here's the scoop on that X post (tweet, for those still living in the 2020s). It's showcasing what might be the refreshed Tesla Model Y, dubbed "Juniper," with sleek new light bars front and back that could make even a spaceship do a double-take.



The question hanging in the air like the scent of new car smell is, "Is THIS enough?" Well, for the Tesla enthusiasts out there, this render is like dropping a new trailer for the next big blockbuster – it stirs the pot, gets the forums buzzing, and might just be enough to keep the conversation going until the next big reveal.



Whether it's enough depends on if you're in for the aesthetics or holding out for something that completely reinvents the wheel... or in Tesla's case, maybe the battery?









New renders of the Tesla upgraded Model Y “Juniper” Performance by @autocar



Thoughts?



? https://t.co/gm6pkewJEF pic.twitter.com/iFGja7a3mT — Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) August 21, 2024



