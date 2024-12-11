RENDERED SPECULATION! If KIA Did An SUV Version Of The Tasman Pickup, Would It Sell And Would YOU Consider One?

Kia's recent launch of the Tasman pickup marks their entry into the competitive pickup market with a robust, ladder-frame design, signaling their intent to compete with established players like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. However, the idea floated by Kelsonik of transforming the Tasman into an off-road SUV has sparked interest. This concept envisions a vehicle that could directly challenge icons like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, both known for their off-road prowess. Such an SUV would likely retain the Tasman's robust chassis, possibly integrating a V6 engine to satisfy performance enthusiasts while offering advanced off-road features like skid plates, enhanced suspension, and aggressive styling. This move could attract both traditional off-road enthusiasts and a younger demographic seeking both style and capability. If Kia pursues this, they could potentially capture a significant share in the off-road SUV market, leveraging their recent success in designing vehicles that appeal globally.













