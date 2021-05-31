RENDERED SPECULATION: Next Ford Endeavour Goes On An EXPEDITION?

The current-gen Ford Endeavour has been on sale in our market since 2016 and apart from a mild facelift in 2019, the SUV has mostly remained unchanged. Now Ford has been working on the next-gen Endeavour (also known as the Everest in some markets) for some time now, spy shots of which undergoing road tests surfaced on the internet about a week ago. Although the test mule was heavily wrapped in camouflage, it did give us an idea that the new Endeavour will be more of an evolution than a revolution, as far as its dimensions and overall looks are concerned.



