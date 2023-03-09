RENDERED SPECULATION! PLACE YOUR BETS! WHAT Are The Chances The Tesla Model Y Refesh Has The IDENTICAL Changes As The Model 3?

Agent001 submitted on 9/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:35:19 PM
Here are some blue sky renders of what the Tesal Model Y will look like with the same changes ported over from the Model 3.Do they work?And what is your bet that they do mostly the SAME changes to the Y as the 3?Discuss...more pic.twitter.com/zgvVkCZ7it— ????Design (@LaMianDesign) September 3, 2023
