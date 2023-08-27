RENDERED SPECULATION SPIED! WHICH Of These Looks DO You PREFER For The Tesla Model 3 Refresh?

Agent001 submitted on 8/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:59:05 PM
Views : 156 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
What are the pros and cons of these rendered speculations?Discuss...renders for the rear of the new model 3. 3D modeling only took half a day. So it will be a little rough. I haven't seen the actual car. tail is just guesswork According to the camouflage.Twitter can only post four pictures. More pictures on ins. pic.twitter.com/585e1VSczx— LaMianDesign (@LaMianDesign) August 28, 2023
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001
— Agent001 (View Profile)
