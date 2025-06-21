RENDERED SPECULATION: SPIES Show Us What The Next Hyundai Tucson NX5 Could Look Like!

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson, codenamed NX5, is poised to redefine the compact SUV segment with its bold redesign and advanced features, set for a third-quarter 2026 debut. Embracing Hyundai’s “Art of Steel” design philosophy, the NX5 promises a muscular, sculpted exterior that blends retro-inspired elements with rugged elegance, drawing inspiration from the Hyundai N Vision 74 and Nexo. Renderings by NYMammoth suggest a striking, off-road-ready aesthetic reminiscent of Land Rover’s sophisticated yet adventurous vibe, making it a standout in urban and outdoor settings.

Beyond its eye-catching exterior, the Tucson NX5 will introduce Hyundai’s Pleos Connect infotainment system, debuting on a wide 16:9 display with a smartphone-like interface, AI-powered voice control, and multi-window functionality. Built on Android Automotive OS, it ensures seamless app integration and personalized user profiles. The SUV will offer gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the latter expected to achieve a 40-mile EV range, catering to diverse market demands. An improved Compact platform, six-speed automatic gearbox, and HTRAC AWD will enhance performance and efficiency.

With a starting price around $24,000 for hybrid models, the NX5 aims to balance affordability with premium features, including advanced safety systems and driver-assistance technologies. As Hyundai extends its ICE and hybrid offerings into the 2030s, the Tucson NX5 is set to solidify its position as a versatile, stylish, and tech-forward contender in the competitive SUV market. What are your thoughts on this bold evolution?








