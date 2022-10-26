RENDERED SPECULATION: VW ID3 SUV Coming??

Agent001 submitted on 10/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:06:16 PM

 A crossover version of the popular Volkswagen ID 3 family hatchback is on the way as Volkswagen looks to capitalize on the still fast-growing small SUV market.

 

CEO Thomas Schäfer has confirmed that the company is “working hard to develop an additional compact SUV based on the ID 3 so that we can also launch a Volkswagen product in this fast-growing vehicle segment”.

 

He told Autocar that the model would look dramatically different to the ID 3 when it arrives before 2026, rather than being a Russian-doll approach to styling.


