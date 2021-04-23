RENDERED SPECULATION: What IF, The Next BMW 7-Series Looks Like This?

Agent001 submitted on 4/23/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:28:32 PM

Views : 472 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With all the negative press the new BMW grill is getting this seems to add fuel to the fire.

What IF, the next 7-Series looks like THIS?






RENDERED SPECULATION: What IF, The Next BMW 7-Series Looks Like This?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)