Following several teasers, REO Trucks finally released more information about its long-awaited Runabout, available in T4X, T4C, and S4C configurations. We first heard about this startup back in June, which draws its name from the REO Motor Car Company that was founded by Ransom Eli Olds in 1905. While the historic automaker vanished decades ago, the REO name is being revived by Texas real estate agent Zach De Bernardi for a lineup of small trucks focusing on simplicity and affordability, similar to Slate, the Ford Fathom, and, to some degree, the Scion by Toyota Kei-01. All three versions of REO's Runabout use the same ladder-frame chassis with a 119.6-inch wheelbase, and they're identical up to their B-pillars. Beyond that, the differences become obvious, offering a work truck, a crew cab truck, and a family SUV. Prices for the T4X work truck start at $21,500, the T4C crew cab truck is available for $25,000, and the S4C family SUV is $28,500.



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