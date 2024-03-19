REPORT: California Isn't Even Close To Meeting 2030 Greenhouse Gas Goal - Needs To TRIPLE Cutting Emissions Rates To Come Close

Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s (D-CA) office isn’t shying away from its ambitious climate initiatives despite a recent report that showed California was not on track to meet its 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
 
The California Green Innovation Index report revealed the state’s carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases had increased by 3.4% in 2021 after plunging during the 2020 pandemic. For California to meet the 2030 deadline, the analysis found that the Golden State would have to triple cutting emissions rates from 1.5% to 4.4% annually. 


