RETURN OF THE 'BUTTON MAN'? Where Do YOU STAND?

There was a time when a car’s dashboard felt like an instrument panel, not a tablet bolted to the dash. Knobs clicked. Sliders moved with resistance. Buttons had travel, a definite thunk, and a home you could find with a gloved hand in the dark. You adjusted the heat, killed the radio, or hit the hazards without looking away from the road. Muscle memory did the work. The car talked back through your fingertips.



Those controls were honest. They did not freeze in winter, lag after a software update, or hide the fan speed three menus deep. You did not smear fingerprints across a glossy black rectangle while trying to lower the volume. You twisted a knob. Done. The interface respected the driver instead of competing with the windshield for attention.



Modern cabins chase a showroom aesthetic: one vast screen, haptic “clicks” that feel like nothing, and climate settings that require a stare. Glance times go up. Frustration follows. The old analog layout was not primitive; it was purpose-built. Buttons wore shiny from use. They aged with the car instead of becoming obsolete the moment the next OS rolled out.



Nostalgia here is not just sentiment. It is a preference for tactile certainty over digital theater. A dashboard with real buttons treated driving as a physical act, not a software session.So tell us: are you button men?



Discuss....













Take us back to simpler times when dashboards had buttons, switches and radios! ???



Would you rather have the Cadillac Allanté or Renault 25? ?? pic.twitter.com/uZcTFfvm0b — Autocar (@autocar) August 29, 2026



