REVEAL! Audi A6 e-tron. Does THIS Mark The END Of The PREMIUM Audi Interior? We Say PROCEED WITH CAUTION!

Key highlights of the Q6 e-tron include a spacious interior, a powerful electric powertrain, and a range of over 300 miles on a single charge. The SUV also features customizable OLED head and taillights, a 526-liter boot, and a 64-liter frunk for additional storage. The performance-oriented SQ6 e-tron boasts impressive acceleration, going from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.3 seconds.



With a starting price of around $66,000, the Audi Q6 e-tron is set to compete with other electric SUVs in the market, such as the Tesla Model Y, Cadillac Lyriq, and Genesis Electrified GV70.



At first glance, MAN, have they cheapened the interior. So odd to ignore their biggest selling point and what built their reputation. The QUALITY of the interior.













