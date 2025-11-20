REVEAL! Genesis Unveils the G90 Wingback Magma: A Bold Leap into Luxury Wagons

In a stunning reveal at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, Genesis has redefined its flagship G90 sedan with the G90 Wingback Magma concept—a high-performance station wagon that blends opulent grandeur with athletic prowess. Dubbed the "Wingback" for its elongated rear roofline and aerodynamic flair, this long-roof evolution transforms the G90's serene luxury into a versatile powerhouse, evoking the spirit of a BMW M7 Touring or an amplified Audi RS6 Avant.



Born from Genesis's Magma performance division, the Wingback Magma amps up the standard G90's 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6—already delivering 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque—with enhanced tuning for sharper response and a deeper exhaust growl. Paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, it promises effortless acceleration while maintaining the sedan's cloud-like ride, courtesy of adaptive air suspension that devours imperfections. Inside, the cabin elevates to new heights: expansive cargo space joins quilted Nappa leather seats with massage functions, a panoramic digital cockpit, and ambient lighting that shifts with your mood.



This concept isn't mere fantasy; it's Genesis signaling a market push beyond sedans, targeting affluent buyers craving practicality without compromise. At a projected price north of $100,000, the G90 Wingback Magma could debut in production by 2027, challenging European rivals with Korean ingenuity. In an era of EVs and crossovers, Genesis proves wagons still have wings—sleek, swift, and supremely refined.







