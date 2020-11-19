REVEALED: 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Is This Type Of Vehicle Even Relevant Anymore?

As ever, the taste police are hovering on standby, but Mercedes clearly knows what floats its wealthiest customers’ super-yacht. Since it was rebooted in 2015, following the early Noughties misadventure, the Maybach sub-brand has sold 60,000 cars. During 2019, 700 units per month headed to China alone, and indeed last year was Maybach’s most successful year to date (12,000 sold worldwide). “In the past, luxury was often associated with opulence and wastefulness. Today at Mercedes-Benz we’d rather understand it as a state of great comfort, ease and timeless aesthetics. It’s about purity, fascinating technology, and utmost quality,” Daimler CEO Ola Källenius says.



