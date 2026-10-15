REVEALED: Tesla Roadster To Offer THREE Separate Models. We Have The Details.

Tesla unveiled the long-delayed next-generation Roadster on October 15, 2026, at an outdoor event near SpaceX’s McGregor facility outside Waco, Texas.?



Elon Musk described it as “the best of the last of the human-driven cars.” The reveal featured dramatic demos: the car drove upside down on a ramp using its suction system, hovered/flew (including over other Teslas like the Semi, Cybertruck, and Cybercab), spun in the air, and accelerated extremely quickly. Production is targeted for 2028 at Gigafactory Texas. Full retail prices have not been announced (only reservation deposits). The 2017 prototype promised ~620 miles of range, >250 mph, and a 2+2 seating layout; the production version has scaled those back.



Tesla offers three trims/configurations (often described as the base Performance with optional “augments”):



1. Performance (“Road ready”)

* Seats: 2

* Key features: Active aerodynamics + multi-mode suction/fan system (generates downforce; can hold the car upside down even when stationary)

* 0–60 mph: Under 1.6 seconds

* Availability: By reservation

* Reservation: $50,000 in the US ($5,000 fully refundable card payment + $45,000 wire within 10 days). Similar structure in other markets (e.g., higher in Canada).

This is the core road-oriented version without thrusters.



2. Thrust (“Race ready” / Limited Release)

* Seats: 2

* Key features: Multi-mode suction system + rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters (SpaceX-derived) for extra acceleration

* 0–60 mph: Under 0.9 seconds (or under 1 second in some descriptions)

* Availability: Limited release

* Reservation: $250,000 in the US (higher deposit structure reflecting the thruster package).



3. Rocket (“Air ready” / Invite only)

* Seats: 1

* Key features: Multi-mode suction system + 10 cold-gas thrusters around the perimeter of the car. These support forward and upward acceleration plus lateral/rotational movement. Tesla’s description: “So… yes, it can fly.”

* 0–60 mph: Under 0.59 seconds

* Availability: Invite only (not available in all regions)

* Note: Explicitly not approved for public road use. Uses ~600 liters of compressed air stored in Carbon Fiber

Overwrapped Pressure Vessels (COPVs) filling usable voids; the system is rechargeable. Engineering details include all-electric actuators for precise thrust and micro-adjustments.



Shared specs (all three)



* Range: >300 miles

* Top speed: Up to >230 mph (particularly noted for Rocket)

* Design: Angular, more aggressive/Cybertruck-influenced evolution of the design language; inspiration from the SR-71 Blackbird and F-35. Features include hidden headlights, full-width taillight, aerospace-inspired paint options (e.g., Ano White), gold-tinted glass, and a lightweight construction using magnesium, titanium, and carbon fiber.

* Other: Steer-by-wire with yoke, active aero, Track Mode, etc. Interior details include Ultrawhite with gray microsuede and multiple displays.

The event emphasized the collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX engineers. Musk has previously noted that safety is not the primary goal (comparing it to a Ferrari) and that the car is more of a halo product that may not significantly move Tesla’s overall financial needle. Reservations are open via Tesla’s website; deposits are structured similarly to the 2017 process and are refundable until a purchase agreement



