REVEALED! Three Brands Outshine in Quality and Value. Can You GUESS The WINNERS?

The automotive industry is in a constant state of evolution, driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and economic pressures. The 2025 AN-DCG Quality & Pricing Index, developed by Automotive News in collaboration with DCG (Dealer Consulting Group), offers a comprehensive analysis of vehicle quality, pricing trends, and market dynamics to guide stakeholders in making informed decisions.



Understanding the AN-DCG Quality & Pricing Index



The AN-DCG Index is a vital tool that evaluates vehicles across multiple segments, combining metrics like build quality, reliability, consumer satisfaction, and pricing competitiveness. By analyzing data from manufacturers, dealerships, and consumer feedback, the index provides a clear picture of which brands and models deliver the best value while maintaining high standards of performance and durability.

For 2025, the index highlights the growing importance of balancing affordability with cutting-edge features. As electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) dominate the market, automakers face the challenge of meeting consumer demand for innovation without inflating costs. The index serves as a roadmap for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers to navigate this complex landscape.















Key Findings for 2025



The 2025 AN-DCG Index reveals several trends shaping the automotive market:



1. Quality Remains Paramount?Consumers continue to prioritize reliability and craftsmanship. Brands that invest in robust engineering and rigorous testing, such as Toyota, Honda, and select luxury marques like Lexus and BMW, consistently rank high in quality scores. These brands excel in delivering vehicles with fewer defects and higher long-term dependability, earning strong loyalty from buyers.

2. Pricing Pressures Intensify?Rising production costs, supply chain challenges, and the integration of advanced technologies have driven up vehicle prices. However, the index shows that brands offering competitive pricing without compromising quality—such as Hyundai, Kia, and certain Ford models—gain a significant edge in the market. Affordable EVs and hybrids are particularly appealing to cost-conscious buyers.

3. Electrification Drives Innovation?The shift toward electrification is reshaping quality metrics. EVs from Tesla, Rivian, and emerging players like BYD score well for performance and sustainability but face scrutiny over repair costs and battery longevity. The index emphasizes the need for automakers to address these concerns to maintain consumer trust.

4. Consumer Expectations Evolve?Today’s buyers demand seamless integration of technology, including infotainment systems, connectivity features, and safety aids. Brands that excel in user-friendly interfaces and ADAS, such as Volvo and Mercedes-Benz, stand out in the index. However, overly complex systems can detract from the user experience, highlighting the need for intuitive designs.



Segment Leaders in 2025



The AN-DCG Index identifies top performers across various vehicle categories:



* Compact Cars: Hyundai Elantra and Honda Civic lead for their blend of affordability, fuel efficiency, and reliability.

* Midsize SUVs: Toyota RAV4 and Subaru Outback shine for their durability, safety features, and value.

* Luxury Vehicles: Lexus RX and BMW 5 Series top the charts with superior craftsmanship and advanced technology.

* Electric Vehicles: Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6 stand out for performance and competitive pricing, though infrastructure challenges remain a hurdle.



Implications for Dealers and Manufacturers



For dealerships, the index underscores the importance of aligning inventory with consumer priorities. Offering vehicles that score high in quality and value can boost sales and customer satisfaction. Dealers should also focus on transparent pricing and flexible financing to address buyer concerns about affordability.



Manufacturers, meanwhile, must balance innovation with cost control. Investing in quality assurance and sustainable production methods can enhance brand reputation and market share. The index also highlights the growing role of software updates and over-the-air (OTA) capabilities in maintaining vehicle quality post-purchase.



Looking Ahead



The 2025 AN-DCG Quality & Pricing Index offers a forward-looking perspective on an industry at a crossroads. As automakers navigate the transition to electrification and grapple with economic uncertainties, the ability to deliver high-quality, competitively priced vehicles will be critical. For consumers, the index serves as a trusted guide to making informed purchasing decisions in a rapidly changing market.

By leveraging the insights from the AN-DCG Index, stakeholders across the automotive ecosystem can drive progress, meet consumer demands, and shape the future of mobility.







