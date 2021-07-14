REVENGE: Woman Rents Ex's Audi Via Car Sharing App - Runs 49 Red Lights

Breaking up with a significant other can send one's emotions flying high and ultimately lead to less-than-sensible actions, some of which can often be illegal. That's exactly what a woman from Zhejiang, China recently set out to do, and was eventually arrested for renting her ex-boyfriend's car with the sole purpose of racking up traffic violations.

The woman, who is identified in local reports simply as Lou, is accused of carrying out a revenge plot against her ex by renting his Audi via a car-sharing app for $124 (800 yuan) per day and running red lights a total of not one, two, but 49 times(!) over a two-day span.



