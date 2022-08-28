REVERSAL IMMINENT? OTHER Governors Now BASHING California's 2035 Gas Powered Car BAN.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin ripped a move by California regulators to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 – and fumed that his own state is tangled up in a law tying it to California's emissions standards.



He also blasted his own state's lawmakers for tying the two states together.



'In an effort to turn Virginia into California, liberal politicians who previously ran our government sold Virginia out by subjecting Virginia drivers to California vehicle laws,' Youngkin wrote.



'Now, under that pact, Virginians will be forced to adopt the California law that prohibits the sale of gas and diesel-fueled vehicles.'



'I am already at work to prevent this ridiculous edict from being forced on Virginians. California's out of touch laws have no place in our Commonwealth,' he added.





