REVIEW: 1989 Acura Legend Coupe. This GAME CHANGER Really WAS A Legend In Its Own Time. If Only Acura Could Re-Create This Mystique.

Acura had a four-year jump on the Lexus brand which would eventually bury it in sales when it entered the North American market for the 1986 model year.

At introduction, there were two models of Acura on offer, which were supplemented in short order to total four body styles. The entry-level models were the coupe and sedan Integras, flanked by the upper-middle class Legend coupe and sedan. Ah, simple lineups! What a time to be alive.

In addition to a first attempt at midsize luxury, the Legend was also the first Honda in production to have a V6 engine. Previously Honda shied away from excesses like power steering, air conditioning, and engines with more than four cylinders. But that skinflint essence of car attitude would not fly in an American offering above the Accord class. Worth a mention, the Legend project was a joint development with Rover, which netted Honda a reliable luxury sedan and Rover a much less reliable luxury sedan with wood and bad electrics.




User Comments

dlin

Honda certainly knows how to design Coupe

Too bad they just cannot make up mind embracing RWD

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 10/30/2020 1:11:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

When I see a Legend Coupe or SC300/400 it makes me sad for those days during automotive history. The simplicity and elegance, married to the aggressive touches made these coupes so gorgeous and timeless. I would also put the S-Class Coupe in a similar category, along with the first gen A5/S5 and the G35 Coupes.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 10/30/2020 2:22:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The TLX should have been reborn as the Legend. The pathetically terrible ILX needs to be updated to the current Civic platform and renamed Integra. The only name NEVER TO USE AGAIN is Vigor. THAT was the stumble that ruined Acura. The Vigor was a shit pile and people shunned it, so--I think De Nysschen was working for them then--they renamed everything to meaningless alphanumeric names.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/30/2020 7:59:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

