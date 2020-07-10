REVIEW: 2020 Lexus GX460. A BETTER Choice For MOST Than A Land Cruiser Or LX? And Next To NO Trade-Off?

In the luxury SUV market, the players are usually modern, car-based rather than an off-road champion.



Lexus marches to the beat of a different drummer with the old school GX460 sporting full-time four-wheel drive and a V8 engine.



The GX is very capable off road. The rear air suspension and Kinetic dynamic suspension allow you to venture far off the beaten path without any worry.



It’s an old school TRUE SUV. Reliable, Boring, Tough and a BETTER value than a Land Cruiser or Lexus LX.



Do you agree?





