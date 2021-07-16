REVIEW: 2021 Acura TLX Type S. Is This The BEST Acura Can Do To Stay Relevant? Our Advice, AIM HIGHER!

Not to be confused with the relatively mild-mannered 272-hp TLX introduced last year, the Type S brings back Acura's high-performance line. Set up for use on the street and not necessarily with track driving in mind—that's where the brand's Type R moniker comes in—the TLX Type S is intended to compete with the Audi S4s, BMW M340is, and Cadillac CT5-Vs of the world, not the more extreme RS models, M cars, or Blackwings.



Acura's desire to be considered and remembered by sports-sedan buyers is obvious in the Type S's price. The entry point is $53,325, and the only extra-cost bits are $800 wheels and tires and $500 for any color other than silver. Comparably equipped, the German competition is more expensive, although a bare-bones S4 can be had for less than the TLX Type S. A Cadillac CT5-V can undercut the TLX's price, but again, with all-wheel drive and similar trimmings, the Cadillac rises beyond the Acura and into the mid-$50Ks.



Is THIS truly the best Acura can do? When are they gonna stop phoning these things in and get angry? And get back the eye of the tiger?



Full review at the link...





Read Article