REVIEW: 2021 JAGUAR F-PACE. Are ANY Of Their Products Even On ANYONE'S Radar?

Refreshed inside and out, with new engines including a plug-in hybrid



Although every car maker has flooded the market with family SUVs, the Jaguar F-Pace has managed to stand out from rival mid-sized options such as the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLE with a subjectively sportier, more aggressive stance.



That’s been exaggerated with the new design, which has had a nip and a tuck here and there. The bonnet has been updated to reach all the way down to the grille, which has been widened (this is the way), there are new slimmer LED headlights, and at the rear there’s a new tailgate and light cluster.



Greater attention has been paid to detailing all round the cars, such as with a new lozenge-shaped design on the air in-take mesh.



The most eye-catching change is the introduction of a super-slim infotainment screen that curves to fit the contours of the dashboard – something I’ve never seen on a car before. The ultra-thin magnesium frame means the digital display reaches right up to the edges for a full 11.4in.



And Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system, which was introduced first on the new Land Rover Defender, is a joy to look at and use – responsive, attractive, intuitive. It updates over the air to improve features over time, and Microsoft and Google calendars can be synced, with integration with the navigation system. Apple Carplay and Android Auto come as standard, though, should you prefer using your mobile apps.







