REVIEW: 2022 AUDI A8. BRILLIANT? Or Not Brilliant ENOUGH?

THE AUDI A8 has spent years living in the shadow of its arch-rivals, the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S-Class. Sitting in an unloved middle ground between the sporty, driver-orientated BMW and the truly plush Mercedes, sales have been slow ever since the latest-generation car was launched in 2017.



Build quality is predictably flawless, and the design feels very futuristic, but there is room for improvement. Audi has a penchant for piano black plastic that always looks a little cheap and becomes quite grubby after it has been touched a few times, while the door pulls feel uncharacteristically unwieldy.



To compete with the S-Class and 7 Series, the A8 must either be incredibly comfortable or incredibly good to drive – preferably both. But Audi has once more struck a kind of middle ground that puts the A8 somewhere between the two.



The BMW 7 Series, while uglier, is a better car to drive, and the dashboard of the Mercedes S-Class may be more blingy than a video games arcade but the Merc is a better car to be driven in, leaving the Audi alone in an awkward automotive no-man’s land.



